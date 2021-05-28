Continued

There’s growing evidence that using wearable health devices may help you achieve wellness and fitness goals. For example, in a preliminary 2019 study at the University of Alabama, a group of 40 people age 60 or older who were at risk for heart disease were recruited to participate in an exercise program. All received counseling about fitness, which included advice about how to increase their daily physical activity level in addition to their formal exercise sessions. Half of the participants received a Fitbit, the popular wristwatch-like activity tracker, which counts steps and can be programmed to remind users to get up and move about periodically. The study found that people in both groups exercised the same amount, yet Fitbit users got nearly 2,000 more steps per day, since they spent less nonexercise time sitting down. Tests showed that blood pressure dropped more among the Fitbit users, too.

Other studies suggest that using activity trackers spurs people to be more active. “At a minimum, wearables can help people maintain and manage their fitness portfolio,” says cardiac electrophysiologist Mintu Turakhia, MD, who develops and studies wearable health devices and is executive director of the Stanford University Center for Digital Health. “Tracking your activity, seeing how your fitness has improved, and getting nudges to stand up, exercise, and sleep more -- all can have a major impact on overall wellness.”

But why? How do wearables increase physical activity? “They give you real-time feedback,” says public health expert Daniel Fuller, PhD, who studies wearable devices and holds the Canada Research Chair in Population Physical Activity at Memorial University in Newfoundland, Canada. For example, if your daily fitness plan is to take 10,000 steps and a glance at your Fitbit shows that you have barely topped 8,000, you immediately know you have not hit your target. “But we need to react to the feedback and create strategies to actually get to that goal,” says Fuller, such as decide to walk a few more blocks. “That’s the hard part. The watch can’t do it for you.”