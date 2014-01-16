ZZTest Med Ref What Causes Sinus Problems?

If you are plagued by sinus problems, take a moment to consider these valuable parts of your head. What can turn good sinuses into problem sinuses? Your sinuses are hollow air spaces within the bones between your eyes, behind your cheekbone, and in the forehead. They produce mucus, which helps keep the inside of your nose moist. That, in turn, helps protect against dust, allergens, and pollutants.

Interesting Sinus Facts No one is completely sure why we have sinuses, but some researchers think they keep the head from being too heavy. Sinuses are also are responsible for the depth and tone of your voice. This explains why you sound like Clint Eastwood when your sinuses are all stuffed up. If the tissue in your nose is swollen from allergies, a cold, or environmental triggers, it can block the sinus passages. Your sinuses can’t drain, and you may feel pain. There are eight sinus cavities in total. They are paired, with one of each in the left and right side of the face. Two sinus cavities are located in the forehead.

Two are behind each cheekbone.

Two sinus cavities are within the bones between your eyes.

Two are behind each eye.