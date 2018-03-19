Recall: Johnsonville Smoked Pork Sausages

March 19, 2018 -- Johnsonville, LLC is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of smoked pork sausages over concerns they may be contaminated with plastic bits.

Included in the recall are 14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage” with best-by date 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled sausages, shipped to stores nationwide, are labeled “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the Sheboygan Falls, WI, company received three complaints that sausages were found to have pieces of hard, green plastic. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or illness.

If you’ve bought one of the affected products, throw them away or return them to the store.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call or text Johnsonville Consumer Relations at 888-556-2728.