Drug Executive Convicted in Opioids Bribes

FRIDAY, May 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) --John Kapoor, the founder and former chairman of Insys Therapeutics, was convicted Thursday of paying doctors millions in bribes to prescribe the highly addictive fentanyl spray Subsys.

The 76-year-old was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy. Four ex-employees of the Arizona-based pharmaceutical company were also convicted, the Associated Press reported.

Among the marketing tactics revealed at the trial was the use of stripper-turned-sales-rep who gave a lap dance to a doctor.

The convictions could encourage federal officials to pursue more cases against executives of opioid manufacturers, Andrew Kolodny, co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University, told the AP.

Opioids include prescription painkillers such as OxyContin and illegal drugs such as heroin.

There were nearly 400,000 opioid overdose deaths in the United States between 1999 and 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and an estimated 2 million people are addicted to the drugs, the AP reported.