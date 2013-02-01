Climate Change Causes 5 Million Extra Deaths Per Year

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Climate change has already become deadly enough to cause 5 million extra deaths worldwide each year, researchers report.

"This is the first study to get a global overview of mortality due to non-optimal temperature conditions between 2000 and 2019, the hottest period since the pre-industrial era," said study co-leader Yuming Guo, a professor at Monash University in Australia.

The findings are based on an analysis of global temperature and death data from 2000 to 2019. During that time, global temperatures rose by 0.26 degrees Celsius per decade.

The study authors found that 9.4% of global deaths could be attributed to very cold and hot temperatures, which translated into 74 excess deaths for every 100,000 people, with most deaths caused by cold exposure.

By region, annual deaths related to abnormal temperatures were: Asia, 2.6 million; Africa, 1.2 million; China, 1.04 million; Europe, 835,000; United States, 173,600; South America, 141,000; India, 74,000; United Kingdom, 52,000, and Australia, 16,500.