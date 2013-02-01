Majority of U.S. Doctors No Longer White, Male

By Amy Norton

TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. medical field is less dominated by white men than it used to be, but there are still few Black and Hispanic doctors, dentists and pharmacists, a new study finds.

The study, which looked at trends over the past 20 years, found that white men no longer make up the majority of physicians and surgeons in the United States.

By 2019, they accounted for about 44% of those positions nationally — down from 54% in 2000. That was due to an increase in women entering those fields, particularly white and Asian women.

In contrast, there were only small increases in the percentages of Black and Hispanic female doctors, and almost no change for Black and Hispanic men.

Meanwhile, similar patterns were found in dentistry and pharmacy — two other lucrative health care fields.

Minority representation increased more broadly in jobs such as nursing, physical therapy and home health care. But those are relatively lower-paying occupations, the researchers pointed out.