Study Identifies Racial Differences in Patient Safety in Hospitals

July 26, 2021 -- Black patients have a higher rate of adverse safety events than white patients when they are admitted to the same hospital, regardless of insurance coverage type or the percentage of hospitalized patients who are Black, according to a new Urban Institute study.

The study, which was funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, is one of several analyses that have shown there are racial differences in patient safety in hospitals. But it is the first paper to show that this finding holds true within the same hospital, according to study author Anuj Gangopadhyaya, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute.

Gangopadhyaya looked at 2017 hospital discharge data from 26 states. The database included 2,347 hospitals, but facilities with too few at-risk discharges of Black or white patients for patient safety indicators were excluded. Eighty percent of Black admissions and 44% of white hospitalizations were in just 348 hospitals.

For the study, the author used software developed by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to identify avoidable inpatient adverse safety events, focusing on 11 patient safety indicators. Four of them were general safety measures, such as pressure ulcer rates and central venous catheter-related bloodstream infection rates. The other seven measures were those related to surgical procedures, such as post-surgery sepsis infection rates.

For six of the 11 safety indicators, including four of the seven surgery-related measures, Black adults had a significantly higher rate of adverse patient safety events than did white adults in the same age group, of the same gender, and treated in the same hospital. White patients had worse care on two indicators. The quality of care was similar for Black and white patients on the other three measures.

The differences in patient safety events between white and Black patients within the same hospital were particularly high on the surgery-related indicators. The racial difference was 20% for the perioperative hemorrhage or hematoma rate, 18% for the postoperative respiratory failure rate, 30% for the perioperative pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis rate, and 27% for the postoperative sepsis rate.

Within the same hospital, Black patients also had higher rates of adverse safety events than white patients did on pressure ulcers and central line infections.