Murders Surged in U.S. in 2020

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A record increase was seen in the number of murders in the United States in 2020, in the biggest one-year jump reported since federal officials began tracking homicides in 1960.

Figures showed 4,901 more murders committed in 2020 than in 2019. A total of roughly 21,500 people were killed last year, according to data from 16,000 law enforcement agencies across the country. While the numbers are still high for 2021, they appear to be slowing as the year goes on, theNew York Times reported.

Overall, major crimes -- which include rape, armed assault, robbery and car thefts -- were down about 5% for 2020, statistics showed.

The reasons for the rise in crime aren't entirely clear, but could include sharp increases in gun purchases and the pandemic's impact on people's mental health and economics, the Times reported.

"It is a perfect storm," Harold Medina, chief of the Albuquerque Police Department in New Mexico, told the Times. He cited the pandemic, fallout from social justice protests, and bail reform efforts that in some cities saw more convicted felons released back onto the streets.