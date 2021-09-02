Oct. 19, 2021 -- The FDA issued a long-awaited proposal Tuesday that would offer a new category of affordable over-the-counter hearing aids for nearly 30 million Americans who report mild or moderate hearing loss.

The action comes nearly 5 years after Congress passed a law to allow over-the-counter sales for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Those with severe hearing loss or people under 18 years old would still need to see a doctor or specialist for a hearing device.

In the United States, access to hearing aids can be difficult and expensive.

Usually, you have to go see your doctor for a prescription. Then, you go to an audiologist, or a hearing aid specialist, to get the device fitted to your ear.

With the proposed rule, you could skip both of those steps and buy hearing aids in retail stores or online. This would make the process easier and more cost-friendly, as well increase access to specialists for many Americans who don’t have it.