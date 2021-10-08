Oct. 27, 2021 -- Have a shortage of doctors in your community? New research suggests physician assistants and nurses may be just as able to fill the gap.

Organizations calculating primary care shortages, including the Association of American Medical Colleges, suggest that it takes two to four physician assistants or nurses to match the productivity of one family doctor.

But a new study from the Rutgers University School of Health Professions in New Jersey reports that workforce projections for primary care underestimate the coverage that physician assistants and nurses can provide and overstate the overall shortfall in primary care.

Ryan White, the study’s lead author, reports that productivity is actually higher for allied health professionals, like physician assistants. To confirm their theory, White and his colleagues looked at the number of clinic visits at federally qualified health centers using information from the Uniform Data System.

The study was published in the October issue of the Journal of the Association of American Physician Assistants.