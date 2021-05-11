Nov. 5, 2021 -- Increasingly extreme and more frequent heat waves are clear signals of the threat climate change poses to human health, but heat isn’t the only important factor. High humidity increases the dangers of extreme heat, and high-humidity days are on the rise, too.

New findings, published in Geophysical Research Letters, show that the planet has seen increases in both dry heat and humid heat extremes. The increases are similar across many regions, including Europe, northern South America, Africa, and most of North America. More densely populated areas are seeing the most growth in hot and humid days.

On average, each person worldwide has had 5 extra days of extreme humid heat per decade since 1979. If the calculation is made based on land area instead of per capita, the increase is less, at 3.5 days since 1979. Extreme dry heat, on the other hand, has occurred about 4 extra days per decade across the globe, regardless of population density.