Blood Test Spots Rare Inherited Diseases

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Whole genome sequencing of blood samples improves detection of rare genetic conditions called mitochondrial disorders, British researchers report.

These disorders are inherited and affect about 1 in 4,300 people, causing progressive, incurable diseases.

Though they are among the most common inherited disorders, mitochondrial disorders are tough to diagnose because they can affect many organs and resemble a number of other conditions.

"A definitive genetic diagnosis can really help patients and their families, giving them access to tailored information about prognosis and treatment, genetic counseling and reproductive options, including preimplantation genetic diagnosis or prenatal diagnosis," study author Katherine Schon said in a University of Cambridge news release. She is a researcher in the university's MRC Mitochondrial Biology Unit.

Current genetic testing fails to diagnose about 40% of patients, which can have significant consequences for them, their families and health providers.

This study included 345 people in the United Kingdom with suspected mitochondrial disorders.