Nov. 8, 2021 -- A leaked trove of papers from inside Facebook shows that the social media giant’s internal research uncovered a host of problems on the platform related to public health and other issues, but did virtually nothing about it. The files were leaked by a whistleblower, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who shared tens of thousands of documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Congress, and a consortium of news organizations. She has since testified before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and European lawmakers.

Amplifying ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ and Other Misinformation President Joe Biden caused a stir in July when he said that thanks to rampant misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, social media platforms like Facebook are “killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated," he said. “And they're killing people.” While he was forced to walk back the statement, the leaked papers suggest he wasn’t necessarily wrong. According to the papers, in March -- a time when the White House was preparing a $1.5 billion campaign against vaccine misinformation -- some Facebook employees thought they had figured out a way to counter those lies on the platform, and at the same time prioritize legitimate sources like the World Health Organization.