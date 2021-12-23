Jan. 14, 2022 -- Bruce "BJ" Miller Jr., a 19-year-old Princeton University sophomore, was horsing around with friends near a train track in 1990 when they spotted a parked commuter train. They decided to climb over the train, and Miller was first up the ladder.

Suddenly, electricity from nearby powerlines struck his metal watch, shooting 11,000 volts through his body.

An explosion ripped through the air, and Miller was thrown on top of the train, his body smoking. His terrified friends called for an ambulance.

Clinging to life, he was airlifted to the burn unit at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

Doctors saved Miller's life, but they had to amputate both of his legs below the knees and his left arm below the elbow.

"With electricity, you burn from the inside out," says Miller, now 50. "The voltage enters your body -- in my case, the wrist -- and runs around internally until it finds a way out.”

In his case, the current tried to escape through his chest, causing more burns, but did not spare his legs.

“I think I had a half-dozen or so surgeries over the first month or two at the hospital,” he says.