Jan. 25, 2022 -- China has passed the United States in global scientific leadership in several key areas, according to a new report from the National Science Board.

The board, under the National Science Foundation, prepares a report for the president and Congress on even-numbered years that details where the U.S. stands globally in scientific advancements.

This year's "State of U.S. Science and Engineering" pinpointed some areas where China has taken the lead, including numbers of papers published and patents awarded.

According to the report, six countries produce more than 50% of the world's peer-reviewed science and engineering publications: China (23%), the U.S. (16%), India (5%), Germany (4%), the United Kingdom (4%), and Japan (3%).

From 2000 to 2020, high-income countries, such as the U.S., Germany, and the United Kingdom, produced publications more slowly (an output rate increase of 3%) than middle-income countries such as China, Russia, and Brazil (with an average output increase of 11%).

China is also leading middle-income countries in passing high-income countries in number of patents. China's share of international patents jumped from 16% in 2010 to 49% in 2020. The U.S. share during that time dropped from 15% to 10%; Japan's dropped from 35% to 15%; and European Union countries' share dropped from 12% to 8%.