“At this critical moment, we need a trusted hand to lead the FDA,” she said in a floor speech. Califf's previous service at the FDA and his years spent as a research scientist “give him the experience to take on this challenge.”

Separately, three former FDA commissioners on Tuesday published an opinion article that appeared inThe Hill. Republican presidents nominated two of these former FDA chiefs: Scott Gottlieb, MD, and Mark McClellan, MD. The third, Margaret Hamburg, MD, was nominated by President Barack Obama, as was Califf for his first time as FDA chief.

There’s an urgent need for a confirmed leader at the FDA as the U.S. seeks to move beyond the pandemic, the former FDA chiefs wrote. The work ahead includes continued efforts with vaccines as well as efforts to bolster medical supply chains, they said.

Califf “knows how to advance the safe development and use of medical products and to bring a sound, science-based foundation to the FDA’s regulatory actions. Because of this, he has earned the confidence of FDA’s professional career staff, as well as a broad base of patient groups, academic experts, medical professionals and public health organizations,” Gottlieb, Hamburg, and McClellan wrote.

The article also was signed by former Centers for Medicare and abortion Services Administrator Andy Slavitt, who served in the Obama administration.