Feb. 22, 2022 -- Paul Edward Farmer, MD, a renowned infectious disease specialist, humanitarian, and health care champion for many of the world’s most vulnerable patient populations, died suddenly in his sleep from a cardiac event Monday in Rwanda, where he had been teaching. He was 62.

Farmer co-founded the Boston-based global nonprofit Partners in Health and spent decades providing health care to impoverished communities worldwide, fighting on the frontline to protect underserved communities against deadly pandemics.

Farmer was the Kolokotrones University professor and chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School. He served as chief of the Division of Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Paul dedicated his life to improving human health and advocating for health equity and social justice on a global scale,” Harvard Medical School Dean George Q. Daley said in a letter to the school. “I am particularly shaken by his passing because he was not only a consummate colleague and a beloved mentor, but a close friend. To me, Paul represented the heart and soul of Harvard Medical School.”