How Worried Should You Be About New Reports on Polio?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater last week put public health officials on high alert, as it indicates the potentially paralyzing virus is circulating widely in the area.

But infectious disease experts say there's no need for families of fully vaccinated children to panic.

"The inactivated polio vaccine is part of the standard childhood immunization schedule, so for most families, it really shouldn't be a concern," said Dr. Gail Shust, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at NYU Langone Hassenfeld Children's Hospital in New York City. "It happens to be an extremely effective vaccine."

At this point, there's also no need to seek out a polio booster for a fully vaccinated child or adult, she added.

"For kids who've gone through the normal vaccination schedule in the United States, there is zero reason for them to get a booster," Shust said.

Instead, concern should be focused on communities with clusters of unvaccinated children and adults, because those are the people at risk for polio, experts say.