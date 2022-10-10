Nov. 29, 2022 – Artificial intelligence could help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials and drug development by overcoming some traditional human bias in these areas, but we’re not there yet, experts say. The technology could also assist doctors with data insights to make diagnosis and treatment more precise.

It starts with quality. Artificial intelligence (AI) relies on large amounts of data to create algorithms – or computer instructions – to develop best practices and predictions. But the instructions are only as good as the data used to create them. And people are the ones creating the data.

“Underpinning the development of AI technologies are people, and those people have their own biases,” says Naheed Kurji, the chair of the board for the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. “As a result, the algorithms will have their own biases.”

Technology that uses speech to diagnose disease is an example.

“There are many cases, examples where companies have failed to recognize the differences in speech across different cultures,” says Kurji. When technology is based on speech patterns of a limited demographic, “then when that model is applied in the real world to a different demographic with a different accent, that model fails.”