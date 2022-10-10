Nov. 30, 2022 – Artificial intelligence is poised to make clinical trials and drug development faster, cheaper, and more efficient. Part of this strategy is creating "synthetic control arms" that use data to create “simulants,” or computer-generated “patients” in a trial.

This way, researchers can enroll fewer real people and recruit enough participants in half the time.

Both patients and drug companies stand to gain, experts say. An advantage for people, for example, is simulants get the standard-of-care or placebo treatment, meaning all people in the study end up getting the experimental treatment. For drug companies unsure of which of their drug candidates hold the most promise, AI and machine learning can narrow down the prospects.

“So far, machine learning has primarily been effective at optimizing efficiency – not getting a better drug but rather optimizing the efficiency of screening. AI uses the learnings from the past to make drug discovery more effective and more efficient,” says Angeli Moeller, PhD, head of data and integrations generating insights at drugmaker Roche in Berlin, and vice chair of the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare board.