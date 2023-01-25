Jan. 25, 2023 – A recently discovered inflammatory disease known as VEXAS syndrome is more widespread and dangerous than previously understood, a new genetic analysis suggests. While it's rare, researchers believe the disease may affect tens of thousands of men in the U.S. and may frequently go undiagnosed.

"Is VEXAS really more common than we think with patients hiding in plain sight? The answer is yes," says Mayo Clinic rheumatologist Matthew J. Koster, MD, who's studied the disease but didn’t take part in the new research project. His institution, he says, sees a patient with the disease every week or two.

Researchers first described VEXAS syndrome in 2020 and gave it its name, which stands for several of its traits – vacuoles, E1-ubiquitin-activating enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, somatic. The disease is linked to a gene mutation that seems to disrupt how the body identifies dysfunctional proteins so they can be eliminated.

"The disease is quite severe," says study lead author David Beck, MD, PhD, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Langone Health.