May 3, 2023 -- What happens when a chatbot slips into your doctor’s direct messages? Depending on who you ask, it might improve outcomes. On the other hand, it might raise a few red flags.

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been far-reaching, especially when it comes to the frustration over the inability to reach a doctor for an appointment, let alone get answers to health questions. And with the rise of telehealth and a substantial increase in electronic patient messages over the past 3 years, inboxes are filling fast at the same time that doctor burnout is on the rise.

The old adage that timing is everything applies, especially since technological advances in artificial intelligence, or AI, have been rapidly gaining speed over the past year. The solution to overfilled inboxes and delayed responses may lie with the AI-powered ChatGPT, which was shown to substantially improve the quality and tone of responses to patient questions, according to study findings published in JAMA Internal Medicine.