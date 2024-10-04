Have Health Questions? Ask S.A.R.A.H., an AI Health Assistant

April 10, 2024 – Got health questions about eating right, dealing with stress, or ways to stop smoking? You can ask S.A.R.A.H., and she’ll answer back.

S.A.R.A.H. is a new interactive artificial intelligence resource from the World Health Organization. S.A.R.A.H. can also provide information on mental health, cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes.

I asked, “What is a healthy weight for man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall?”

“The ideal weight for a man who is 5 feet 10 varies, depending on factors such as age, muscle mass, and overall health,” S.A.R.A.H. said. “It’s important to focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle rather than a specific number on a scale.” She then offered resources for weight management.

S.A.R.A.H., which stands for Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health, replaces an earlier version. Florence was designed to answer COVID-19 questions and dispel myths about vaccination. Florence was trained on a limited health database, but S.A.R.A.H. uses Open AI’s GPT (generative pretrained transformer) large language model to answer a wider range of health questions.