By Chassity Stewart, as told to Hallie Levine I’m no stranger to autoimmune disease: I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), in 2003. Yet I unknowingly suffered symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis (AS) for years, mistaking some of them as related to my ulcerative colitis. Thankfully, I was diagnosed with AS in 2019 and on the necessary treatment within a year. My journey to a biologic was long, and oftentimes painful. But it was the right decision for me, as it is for many patients with AS.

Push and Push Until You Get the Right Diagnosis Most people don’t realize that IBD and AS can go hand in hand. Up to 10% of all patients ultimately diagnosed with AS have both. I had symptoms such as severe hip and back pain on and off for years, but doctors always dismissed it as part of the overall inflammation related to my ulcerative colitis. Over time, my symptoms worsened. I’d wake up one day with a knee mysteriously swollen up like a softball. It would last for a few weeks before eventually disappearing. Then a few weeks later it would be my wrist or my knee. Over time, it even affected my jaw. It would be so swollen I’d have to fight to close it. It was really scary, and no doctor would offer any solution other than nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories or steroids. But these seemed like superficial solutions for a very deep problem. In 2019, I finally saw a rheumatologist who did X-rays and diagnosed me with AS right away.