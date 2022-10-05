When you have ankylosing spondylitis (AS), an inflammatory disease that causes pain and stiffness in your lower back and spine, it’s important to stay as physically active as possible. That may sound counterintuitive: Why would you keep moving if it hurts to do so? But AS can get worse if you don’t. When you’re active, you’re less likely to stiffen up and have pain. As a physical therapist and behavioral scientist who focuses on rheumatological diseases like AS, I believe strongly that physical therapy is a crucial part of treatment that can be as important as medication. It can go a long way toward managing discomfort and help you get back into a regular routine again.

Over time, you may have progressive stiffness that makes it hard for you to turn your head, stand up straight, or bend. This is because AS leads to abnormal bone growth that causes the joints around your spine, hip, and pelvis to fuse together. It makes good posture difficult and can cause you to stoop forward. You may have trouble walking and fall more easily. People with AS sometimes have trouble breathing because the joints stiffen where their ribs and spine are, which limits their ability to take a deep breath.

With physical therapy, the goal is to make sure you’re actively engaging in movement around your spine. Strengthening exercises for your back and abdominal muscles do that. The stronger they are, the less stress on your spine, which can ease pain. Some of the best exercises to do include bridges and planks, but they can be hard if you don’t have much range of motion. Your physical therapist can modify, or change, exercises to make them as comfortable as possible for you. For example, if I have a client who is a parent of a young child, I may show them how to safely get down on the floor onto their belly, propped on their elbows. This sort of activity allows them to play with an infant or toddler and also stretches out shortened muscles in the back that impact pain. Other key moves are:

Wall sits, which strengthen your butt, back, and hips

Standing leg raises to help loosen tight hips

Chin tucks to stretch your neck

Since AS can also lead to your spine becoming “frozen,” posture training is very important. Most of us spend our days sitting in front of a computer, which weakens back muscles and encourages us to hunch forward. Your physical therapist can work with you on exercises, such as standing up against a wall, or even yoga moves like Mountain or Child’s Pose. Range of motion and stretching exercises, which can make you more flexible and lessen stiffness, swelling, and pain, are also key. These are particularly important because patients tend to limit movement whenever they have pain and stiffness around a joint, like during an AS flare. This lack of movement can raise the risk of fusion of the joints. And when a joint is inflamed, surrounding muscles often tighten around it, causing even more stiffness and pain.