That’s one reason why I’ve become involved with CreakyJoints, the international digital community for patients with arthritis and their caregivers, which is part of the Global Healthy Living Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the quality of life of people who live with chronic illnesses such as psoriatic arthritis. I’ve spoken with Shilpa Venkatachalam, PhD, MPH, director of their Patient-Centered Research Operations and Ethical Oversight, about some of the glaring health disparities we see in psoriatic arthritis. She’s made the point that although it appears that more often white populations are diagnosed with this disease than people of color and black populations, there may be many Black and Latinx people living with this disease who simply go undiagnosed or underdiagnosed owing to disparities in access to care and other insurance-related barriers that lead to suboptimal care.

Differences in care are compounded by the fact that lesions on darker skin often go unrecognized, misdiagnosed, or overlooked at the time of diagnosis. The solution isn’t to just tell patients that they need to advocate for themselves. While that is important, we need to address system barriers, for example, medical schools need to build larger and more inclusive image banks so that they can adequately train students about what psoriatic lesions look like on darker color skin. The sooner patients get diagnosed, the more quickly they can be treated with cutting-edge medications such as biologics, which improve their prognosis.

As for me, I consider myself lucky that I followed my instincts and went to see a Black dermatologist who listened to me. I’m also lucky to have an incredible husband, who supports me and doesn’t dismiss my symptoms. He has his own health issues, so he gets it. I’m also very fortunate to have my own creative outlets. I write and make art, and those two things have allowed me to get through the harder pieces of my diagnostic journey. It brings me joy, especially on those days when I feel trapped in my body. It’s a powerful way to help me cope.