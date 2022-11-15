While it won’t cure your arthritis, a healthy lifestyle can help you to feel better. A Mediterranean-style diet is a good idea for anybody. Eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, nuts, and beans. Avoid processed foods and sugar. Studies have shown that a Mediterranean diet can help to lower your blood pressure and inflammation. It can help to protect your joints and your heart. It can help you reach or stick to a healthy weight, which can ease your joint pain.

Living with any chronic condition is a challenge. It's important to find support from family and friends. Arthritis support groups are also a great place to go. I’m a facilitator for an Arthritis Foundation, Live Yes! Connect Groups. These groups meet virtually and provide a safe space for people with arthritis and their loved ones to share tips, make friends, and share their experiences. If you can’t find a group in your area, you can connect through social media or online with people around the country. You can find lots of helpful ideas and good information from other people who’ve been there.

In addition to eating well, exercise as much as you can. I do therapeutic yoga a couple of times a week. It’s much gentler and all the poses can be modified. Yoga can help with tension and flexibility. You’ll build strength and balance. I go outside and walk whenever I can. You may have some limitations, but there are plenty of things you can do. It’s important to keep moving.

When I first developed psoriatic arthritis, I was a busy single mom working full-time. I made the decision early on that I was not going to let this ruin my life. I wasn’t going to let it keep me from being active.

That said, you should listen to your doctor and your body. I eventually did have to give up tennis. I took up golf until arthritis in my spine meant that I couldn’t do that anymore. Much of that for me is a result of joint damage that occurred before I found the right medications. Thanks to treatment advances, that can more often be prevented today. I may not be able to participate in sports like I used to, but I keep myself active in the community with music, singing, and volunteer work. It’s important to keep your mind and body as active as you can.

Making the decision that this disease isn’t going to own you – that you will own it – can make all the difference.