By Dwayne McClellan, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson I’m 56 and I live in Baltimore, MD. Last year, I discovered I have psoriatic arthritis (PsA). I used to be a software systems engineer, but I’m no longer working because of my disability. My journey started in 2014, when I was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. As my condition got worse, I also developed PsA.

Getting the Diagnosis I was diagnosed with PsA in 2020. I'd started complaining to my rheumatologist about pain in my leg. One the symptoms of PsA is you start having pain in your major joints, like your shoulders, elbows, knees, and ankles. I started having hip pain down my right leg, which is a sign of psoriatic arthritis. My rheumatologist went back and rechecked my blood to make sure she didn’t miss anything. That’s when she noticed other signs and told me I had PsA. When I found out, I was disheartened. My first thought was, “Oh great, not only is my arthritis not getting any better, it’s getting worse.” I was already having trouble getting around. I use a power chair at times, and the worst-case scenario for me was to end up in that chair permanently.

My New Challenges It’s been an adjustment. One of the biggest challenges is my loss of independence. Instead of driving, I sit in the passenger’s seat. My wife has to take on household duties. I can’t mow the lawn. I can’t take out the garbage. Mornings are especially hard, before I take my medication. But my determination gets me out of bed. I remind myself that I’ve gotten out of bed every single day and I can do it again. And I have a goal. I try to make breakfast for my wife and myself every morning. It’s a small goal, but it gets me out of bed.