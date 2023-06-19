To keep your home clean, you need to think in germ terms. Sometimes a general cleaning with a milder product will usually do the job well enough. At other times and in grimier areas, you’ll need to disinfect always and often. The key is knowing which is which.

How to ID the Hotspots

It also helps to know why you’d choose one method or another. Cleaning alone will get rid of dirt and dust and reduce the number of microbes on a surface. Disinfection goes a step further: It gets rid of harmful viruses and bacteria completely. This is key when a sick person is in the home or if someone has a weakened immune system or otherwise is prone to getting sick. It requires chemicals or strong bleach solutions.

For example, items in your home that aren’t used or touched as much – think high-up areas and out-of-the-way surfaces – should be cleaned when they’re visibly dirty. For instance, you should dust ceiling fans, vacuum rugs and carpets, and wipe down sills and floorboards with soap and water as needed. These items don’t need disinfection each time you clean them.

But regardless of how deep you need to go, cleaning first is key, says Alexandra Seguin, certified infection preventionist and high consequence infectious disease lead at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. That way, you first get rid of most of the contaminants so your disinfection gets down to the real nitty-gritty.