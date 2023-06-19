“Going green” means making choices that are good for your health and the planet.

“’Green cleaning’ is worth it because it poses fewer health risks, especially in the home,” says Nancy Simcox, assistant teaching professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at the University of Washington. “It prevents or limits the use of toxic chemicals in the air or on surfaces where exposure can harm lungs, skin, and other organs.”

Go green at home and “you can protect the public health and environment of your family, pets, and community,” Simcox says.

Even a few simple changes can help you create a cleaner, healthier home. Here’s how to get started.