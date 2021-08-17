Makeup, Sunscreen, and UV Rays: What to Know

Other Ways to Protect Yourself from UV Rays

Even though your makeup may not provide enough protection from the sun, there are several ways to keep your skin safe.‌

Avoid peak hours. You should limit the amount of time you spend in direct sunlight during the day. The sun's rays are more dangerous from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., so avoiding them during this time will help you avoid sun damage.‌

Find shade. You don't have to stay inside to avoid UV rays. Lounging under an umbrella, sitting beneath a tree, and relaxing in a gazebo keep you away from the sun's rays. But, of course, you should still use sunscreen and wear protective clothing.‌

Cover up with clothes. It may be uncomfortable at first, but covering your skin with clothes will protect them from UV rays. Clothes like long-sleeve shirts and pants will save your skin. Even simple accessories like sunglasses and hats help.‌

Hats will help you if you have little to no hair. The top of your head is susceptible to the sun. Without hair to protect your scalp, you are exposed to severe UV radiation.‌

Sunglasses also protect your eyeballs, not just the skin of your eyelids. Sun damage can damage the skin of your eyes. The UV rays can also damage your eyes and lead to cataracts.‌

Avoid light-colored surroundings. Snow, sand, and light concrete reflect sunlight. This reflection makes the UV rays more intense and can double your exposure.

Use sunscreen as recommended. Expired sunscreen provides less protection from UV rays. Additionally, reapply sunscreen every two hours while outside. Reapply it more frequently if you are sweating or swimming. ‌

Get familiar with your local UV index trends. Your location will have its UV index trends. If you know the frequent levels of UV radiation, you know what kind of precautions you need to take.