Wrinkle Fillers: An Alternative to Plastic Surgery?

Curious about wrinkle fillers, which hold the promise of smoother skin and a younger look without surgery?

Don't confuse fillers with Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin. These are injectables that help smooth so-called dynamic lines -- such as forehead furrows and crow's feet caused by frowning and smiling -- by blocking muscle contractions under the skin. Instead, FDA-approved cosmetic (or dermal) fillers on the market help restore the contours of the face by padding folds and wrinkles and replacing lost volume. They work on any skin tone.

Fillers don't replace a facelift because they won't lift skin that has a lot of sagging, says plastic surgeon Hatem Abou-Sayed, MD, FACS, who practices in West Palm Beach, FL. "But if there's not a lot of skin laxity, fillers can replace lost volume, and that will contribute to a younger, more well-rested appearance." Here's a look at some of the most popular types.

Hyaluronic acid fillers are made of a sugar that occurs naturally in the body. Popular brands include Belotero Balance, Elevess, Juvederm, Perland, Prevelle Silk, and Restylane . These gel formulations come in thin and slightly thicker consistencies. They can fill both shallow areas, such as fine lines above the lips, and deeper folds, like those around the nose and the so-called marionette lines, creases that run downward from the corners of the mouth.