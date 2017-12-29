Claire’s Recalls Makeup Kits For Asbestos Concerns

Dec. 29, 2017 -- Jewelry and accessory retailer Claire’s has recalled a series of makeup kits after news reports said they tested positive for asbestos.

The Florida-based company says in a statement that “the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products.”

Boston television station WJAR reported last week that a Rhode Island mother sent a Claire’s makeup kit to a lab, which found that it contained asbestos. Asbestos can cause an aggressive type of cancer called mesothelioma and dermatitis if it comes in contact with skin

Claire’s says it is investigating.

“We have retained an independent laboratory to test the cited products in order to determine whether the recent news reports are accurate,” the company says in a statement released this week. “In the interim we have stopped sales of the products and are issuing full refunds to concerned customers. As always, the safety of our customers and products is our top priority.”

Claire’s says it has more than 900 million female customers around the world. It operates more than 2,500 stores in North America and Europe, as well as 1,000 outlets on other continents.

The recalled products include: