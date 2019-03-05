FDA: No Ban for Textured Breast Implants

FRIDAY, May 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) --A type of breast implant linked to cancer can still be sold in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

The agency said it's too soon to ban a type of textured implant recently linked to a rare form of lymphoma, and noted that these kinds of implants account for less than 10% of the U.S. market, the Associated Press reported.

The decision comes after a public meeting in March where dozens of women called for stronger breast implant safety measures.

The FDA said women should be given more information about the implants and is considering new patient warnings and checklists for the implants, the AP reported.