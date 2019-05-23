That Selfie May Be Epic, But Not Worth Your Life

May 23, 2019 -- The bison seemed to be paying no attention to Brandi Burgess.

On a family vacation to Yellowstone National Park in 2015, Burgess figured the 2,000-pound behemoth was docile, uninterested in humans, and far enough away to safely take a selfie with her daughter with the beast in the background. She raised the phone.

Then the largest land mammal in North America began to charge.

"As we're taking the picture, this man at the edge of the parking lot hollers out, 'You guys are too close! It's starting to move,'" says Burgess, 47, a manager at a manufacturing plant in Flora, MS. She heard the thudding of hoofs and started to run.

"I made it probably three steps running before he got me. I was airborne," she says. "When I hit the ground all I could think was, 'He's going to trample me. It's over. It's a wrap.'"

Her father jumped on her and after about a minute of staring, the bison wandered off. Fortunately, the bison's horn was missing the sharp tip, so what could have been a life-ending puncture wound was a massive bruise instead.

The situation went from normal to life-threatening in the few seconds it took to take the selfie, in which you can see the bison charging the unsuspecting Burgess and her daughter.

"We weren't intending on going near him. It seemed like a good photo opportunity, which in hindsight I would not do again because I was fortunate, very fortunate," she says.

"This is going to sound terrible, but it wound up being an epic selfie."