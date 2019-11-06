Recall: Asbestos in Claire's Makeup

June 11, 2019 -- Claire's stores has initiated a recall of its JoJo Siwa's Makeup Kit after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found asbestos fibers in the kit's eyeshadow, CBS reported.

The recall is for Batch/Lot No. S180109. Although the product has been pulled from store shelves, consumers may have it at home. The kit includes eyeshadow, two lip glosses and nail polish and was sold nationwide.

Another recall is in effect for the Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179, which is also tainted with asbestos.

Consumers who have these products are advised to stop using them. Both kits can be returned to Claire's stores for a full refund.

