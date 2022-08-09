TikTok 'Slugging' Trend Has People Coating Their Faces With Grease

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- To slug or not to slug? That's thequestion for millions of TikTok users, who turn to the social media giant for tips and information on what amounts to a DIY skin care phenomenon.

Slugging involves slathering some sort of sealing agent -- like Vaseline or another petroleum-based ointment -- onto the skin.

What's the problem with that? New research warns that the majority of TikTok posts focused on the wrinkle-reducing practice are medically unreliable, hyping the benefits while downplaying the risks.

The goal of slugging, explained study lead author Kyla Pagani, is "to help moisturize and strengthen the skin barrier," for those battling dryness, irritation or inflammation.

The idea is not medically unsound, stressed Pagani, who conducted her research while a medical student in the Department of Dermatology at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

"I've heard some dermatologists speak very highly about it, most often for addressing eczema on the hands," she added. "It definitely does have benefits."

But it also has potential downsides, said Pagani, such as boosting the odds for acne. And with social media sites like TikTok exerting such a "strong influence on the younger population," she and her colleagues wanted to see if that platform's more than 1 billion users are likely to get the full picture of what slugging really involves.

To do that, the study team analyzed the content found in the top 49 English-language TikTok videos on slugging. When the investigation was launched, those posts had collectively amassed more than 26.5 million views and nearly 3.3 million "likes."

But in the end, only 37% of the videos were classified by investigators as educational. That meant that they offered a reasonably full discussion of both the potential pros of slugging -- such as smoother and more hydrated skin -- and the potential cons, including the blocking of skin pores and acne.

The posting sources mattered a lot. For example, the team found that nearly 88% of videos uploaded by health care providers were found to be educational and balanced. But that figure plummeted to just only about 43% for posts shared by "influencers" focused on beauty.