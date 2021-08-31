Did you get lymphedema -- swelling and fluid buildup -- because of breast cancer or its treatments, or after having lymph nodes taken out? Some simple movements may help.

Your mom's generation might not have known this. Experts used to warn against upper body exercise after breast surgery. But now they know that exercise is more likely to help curb breast cancer-related lymphedema than worsen it.

Why? “Exercise stimulates the lymphatic system,” says Todd Lane, an occupational therapist and certified lymphedema therapist at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. “An exercise routine can restore normal range of motion and help build strength and endurance.”

Ask your oncologist to refer you to a certified lymphedema therapist who can make a personalized exercise routine based on your diagnosis and symptoms.

And try these seven exercises that Lane suggests. Start slowly and do more reps as you get stronger.