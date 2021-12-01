Breast Cancer Blogs You Need to Read

Reading blogs created by others living with it (or blogging yourself) can be a good way to connect to other people in the breast cancer community. Here are six of the best breast cancer blogs, recommended by doctors and people living with breast cancer.
Living Beyond Breast Cancer
Jane Meisel, MD, a medical oncologist at the Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta, recommends this blog.
The content ranges from patient stories to topics like managing fear and treatment tips. Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a breast cancer-focused nonprofit, publishes the blog.
Nalie.ca
When Anna Crollman was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 27, she went looking for support online and couldn’t find it. So, she began her own blog, My Cancer Chic.
Five years later, Crollman says the breast cancer blog landscape of has changed dramatically.
“Everyone kind of takes a different spirit, but there are so many now that have come out of their own experiences … as a way to give back, so it’s amazing to see,” she says.
She recommends Nalie Agustin’s blog. Agustin is an advocate, speaker, and author from Canada who got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2013 at 24 years old. She blogs about everything from healing to motivation to travel and beauty tips.
“She actually has a podcast now, and she’s done a show about her journey and inspiring women,” Crollman says. “I just love her inspirational content as well.”
Stupid Dumb Breast Cancer
This blog was born out of Ann Marie Giannino’s goal of bringing breast cancer awareness and advocacy to light. Post topics range from grief to mental illness and, of course, Giannino’s own experience with cancer.
“Breast cancer blogs are very personal, as they each have their own ‘flavor,’ but I recommend checking out stupiddumbbreastcancer.com and nancyspoint.com for more personal accounts,” Meisel says.
Nancy’s Point
Susan Rahn, a public speaker, advocate, and blogger at StickIt2Stage4, was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2013. She says she can’t recommend Nancy Stordahl’s Nancy’s Point enough.
“She’s just got a ton of information. Her blog is more engaging than just people like me who just vent and have a lot of word vomit,” Rahn says. “She talks about very relevant topics, to the cancer world … if someone was just diagnosed with breast cancer, definitely, she’s a resource.”
Meisel commends Nancy’s Point for offering a personal take on what it’s like to have breast cancer.
Cancer Fashionista
Crollman is also a fan of Cancer Fashionista, a blog by fashion and beauty publicist Melissa Berry, who writes about her experience with breast cancer.
“She’s another great one that I’ve connected with over the years. She has a confidence and fashion focus within the breast cancer community,” Crollman says. “Really wonderful content in different areas.”
Content-wise, Berry does it all: She reviews beauty products, shines light on “cancerpreneurs,” and blogs about hair loss and chemotherapy.
Get Up Swinging
Rahn also suggests Lara Huffman’s Get Up Swinging. She started the blog in 2010 on Blogspot and continues it now on her website, which she refers to as “Get Up Swinging 2.0.” These days, it’s centered on advocacy and education.
“She has written some really fabulous blogs and has been an ally for the breast cancer community as well as metastatic patients, because she understands from the parent-child relationship and she lived through that,” Rahn says.
Huffman’s mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 1987, and Huffman writes about this, as well as her own personal experience.