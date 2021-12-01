Breast Cancer Blogs You Need to Read

Reading blogs created by others living with it (or blogging yourself) can be a good way to connect to other people in the breast cancer community. Here are six of the best breast cancer blogs, recommended by doctors and people living with breast cancer .

The content ranges from patient stories to topics like managing fear and treatment tips. Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a breast cancer -focused nonprofit, publishes the blog.

Nalie.ca

When Anna Crollman was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 27, she went looking for support online and couldn’t find it. So, she began her own blog, My Cancer Chic.

Five years later, Crollman says the breast cancer blog landscape of has changed dramatically.

“Everyone kind of takes a different spirit, but there are so many now that have come out of their own experiences … as a way to give back, so it’s amazing to see,” she says.

She recommends Nalie Agustin’s blog. Agustin is an advocate, speaker, and author from Canada who got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2013 at 24 years old. She blogs about everything from healing to motivation to travel and beauty tips.

“She actually has a podcast now, and she’s done a show about her journey and inspiring women,” Crollman says. “I just love her inspirational content as well.”