Breast Cancer Screenings: What’s New and What’s Best?

Which screenings are best for those at high risk of breast cancer but allergic to MRI contrast dyes?

How do breast screenings apply to people who are transgender?

How do breast implants and breast reduction surgery affect effectiveness and recommendations of breast cancer screenings?

We’d never have a person with such an allergy go through an MRI for screening. If there's no alternative, we give them medication to help the allergy (if it's not severe) so they can still go through it. But for screening purposes, we wouldn't put anyone at risk in that situation. In this case, your alternatives are mammograms and ultrasounds. We’d do a combination, since you can't get the MRI.

In the future, CAT scans for breast screening might be an option.

There are no specific guidelines in breast cancer screening for transgender people. For trans men who still have intact breast tissue, they should still continue screening.

On the flip side, it's a little harder for us to figure out what to do for trans women. They’re receiving a lot of female hormones, like estrogen, which theoretically could boost their risk of breast cancer. But we don't have good guidelines on what to do yet, since they don't have the same degree of breast tissue as cisgender women.

Talk with your doctors. Generally, we suggest that if you were assigned female at birth and have transitioned, you should continue mammograms unless you've had bilateral mastectomies where there's no breast tissue left.

We also recommend women who had breast augmentation surgery (either implants or breast reduction surgery) get annual mammograms.

Having such surgery can leave scar tissue, and that can make it harder for radiologists to fully read your mammograms. We certainly don't tell people not to get these surgeries for that reason. But you might end up having more false positive results.

There are no guidelines saying that everyone who had these surgeries should get breast MRIs. But those can take a better look at your remaining breast tissue or the breast tissue that's been pushed up by an implant.