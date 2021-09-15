Sexual side effects during or after breast cancer are common—and not so fun to deal with. And when you’re ready, it’s something you can tackle together with your partner. Here, sexual health experts go over some common ways that breast cancer may affect your sex life and what you can do about it. Consider this the first step toward reclaiming your sexuality.

Why am I experiencing sexual side effects with breast cancer? They may be treatment side effects. “Many of the treatments that we use for [hormone receptor-positive] breast cancer put women into menopause or intensify menopausal symptoms if they’ve already gone through it,” says Sharon Bober, PhD, director of the Sexual Health Program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. That’s because these treatments block estrogen, resulting in: Vaginal dryness

Loss of libido

Dampened enjoyment

Pain during sex If you’re experiencing sexual side effects that are interfering with intimacy, communicate openly with your partner. “If you've never had to talk about your sex life before, you may not be sure how to start the conversation. Take your time and say to your partner, ‘I know things aren't the way that they used to be. Can we find some time to talk about it?’” Bober says. Figure out what challenges you want to work on, and look at them from a whole-body perspective, she says.