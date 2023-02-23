You’ve reached a milestone in your breast cancer care. Active treatment to get rid of the cancer is done. Maybe you even “rang the bell” with family, friends, and your medical team looking on to celebrate your big moment. Depending on your diagnosis and choices, you may have soldiered through treatment like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. No doubt you’re relieved, but maybe a bit nervous, too. “Now what?” you may ask. “Am I a breast cancer survivor? Could it rear its ugly head again?” “That’s a question that lives in your head 24/7. The anxiety is always there,” says Keneene Lewis of Marietta, GA, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. Lewis had aggressive treatment including surgery and months of chemotherapy and radiation.

What Is Breast Cancer Survivorship? The exciting news is that most women successfully treated for early breast cancer will be done with it for good. But that’s not everyone, and the definition of “survivorship” means different things to different people, says Jean Sachs, the CEO of the national nonprofit organization Living Beyond Breast Cancer in Bala Cynwyd, PA.