Michelle Anderson-Benjamin, a wife and mom of two, noticed back pain and a discharge from her right nipple during the pandemic. She went straight to her doctor, who ordered a mammogram. It was stage I triple-negative breast cancer. Benjamin moved quickly to treatment including chemotherapy and several surgeries.

But last year, her cancer returned. This time it was more advanced. Benjamin took the leap and joined a clinical trial. “I call it jumping out of a plane without a parachute because you’re taking a chance,” Benjamin says. “I knew about clinical trials from working in health care, and I also knew that people of color often suffered from not being involved in them.”

Clinical trials help experts learn about diseases and treatments. It’s in these settings that new and promising treatments for breast cancer are found. But oftentimes, Black women like Benjamin and other women of color are underrepresented in cancer trials.