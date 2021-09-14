Claire Guest remembers the day her Fox Red Labrador retriever, Daisy, started to act strangely. Rather than jump out of the car with Guest’s other dogs at a park, Daisy nosed Guest’s breast insistently.

That night, Guest checked the area Daisy had nuzzled. She felt a lump and scheduled a doctor’s appointment.

The lump turned out to be a harmless cyst. But the doctors were concerned about another area that turned out to be early-stage breast cancer.

After a lumpectomy and other treatment, Guest is cancer-free today. She's the CEO and chief scientific officer of a British firm called Medical Detection Dogs.

Daisy is no ordinary dog. She had been trained to detect signs of bladder cancer in humans. And she was the first dog to react to prostate cancer cells in a urine sample without special training.

“We shouldn’t over-worry about dogs sniffing us, as this is what they do naturally,” Guest says. “However, if a dog pays particular and persistent interest to a part of your body, this is when you should approach a doctor.”