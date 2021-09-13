Exercise: A New Breast Cancer 'Drug'?

The last thing Liz O’Riordan wanted to do after being diagnosed with stage III breast cancer was exercise. She did it anyway.

“I ran 5Ks with a bald head. I cycled to chemo, swam, and did a pool-based sprint-distance triathlon halfway through treatment -- very slowly,” says O’Riordan, who was 40 and a breast cancer surgeon at the time of her first diagnosis in 2015. “I had a sense of freedom and control [with exercise]. It was the most important half-hour of the day.”

O’Riordan, who is based near Bury St Edmunds, UK, is in remission after her breast cancer came back in 2018. After her first diagnosis, she co-authored The Complete Guide to Breast Cancer: How to Feel Empowered and Take Control.

When it comes to exercise and breast cancer, she suggests you aim for time, not results. Her stamina dropped as chemo progressed, so she set a goal of 30 minutes each day. “It didn’t matter how far I went,” she says.

Researchers are discovering the numerous benefits of exercise after a breast cancer diagnosis.

“In the near future, we will think about exercise as we would medications,” says Neil Iyengar, MD, an associate attending physician in the breast medicine service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.