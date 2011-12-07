All of these shifts in relationships may happen after a cancer diagnosis.

Sometimes, relationship changes require attention. It may be difficult to navigate this. But if it's possible to repair relationships. If there’s enough love and trust, it's possible.

Within your relationships, you may feel you need to ask for help or rely on others after a cancer diagnosis. Having the courage to ask for help, and allowing yourself to do so, is important.

Be compassionate with yourself. Know that it’s OK to ask for a little extra help. You’re not “failing” by asking for support.

To get more comfortable with this, start by asking someone you trust or love. Ask questions like, “I wish you could be there with me when I hear the results of my scans,” or “I'm having trouble coping with all of these things I'm doing for the kids. Could you come and take over for me for just an evening?”

Whatever it is, be specific about what you need. Starting with an ask that seems manageable. And then, if they’re helpful, you can begin to ask for more help.

You may feel you can do everything yourself. But that’s a quick way to get overwhelmed. Don’t let yourself get to this point.

If you can ask for help, do it. If you’re really stuck and don’t have someone to go to, talk with your cancer care team and see if they’re able to offer support.

How does cancer fog or “chemo brain” affect mental health?

Is it hard to sustain life lessons and coping skills from cancer long term?

Cancer fog and “chemo brain” refer to thinking and memory issues that can happen during and after your cancer treatment. Having cancer in general can also affect your ability to focus.

There’s a whole spectrum of things you may notice. You may be distracted, anxious, or have a hard time remembering things. For some, this can be a serious side effect or problem that requires professional help.