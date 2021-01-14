Can You Eat Pigeon Peas If You Have Breast Cancer?

A lesser-known legume may also work against breast cancer. Pigeon peas, which are native to tropical countries like India, Senegal, and Nigeria, have a micronutrient called cajanol that helps kill cancer cells in lab tests.

Studies have shown that diets with a lot of saturated fat , processed meats, and red meat are linked to a higher risk of breast cancer . But those that include plenty of vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains help protect against the disease.

Breast Cancer and Estrogens

Pigeon peas are one of a number of foods with plant-based estrogens, also known as phytoestrogens, that might be especially good for you. Things like tofu, flaxseeds, edamame, miso, and even certain brands of breakfast cereals have a type of phytoestrogen called isoflavones.

Estrogen and other hormones can promote the growth of breast cancer cells. So it might seem risky for people who have breast cancer or who are at high risk of the disease to add phytoestrogens to their diets.

The concern was stoked by research showing that rodents fed diets high in soy had more of a risk of breast cancer. But those findings don’t seem to apply to humans. For one thing, the animals got doses of isoflavones that were much higher than what humans normally get. The rodents’ bodies also handled the soy differently than humans do, which affected their response to the diets.

“Estrogens are found in many foods ... but it doesn’t have that ‘feeding the cancer’ effect that most people fear,” says JoAnna Hazard, director of nutrition at Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

In fact, research now shows that the opposite might be true: Phytoestrogens might offer some protection against breast cancer.

“Phytoestrogens resemble estrogen in biologic terms but are not human estrogen ... and do not act the same way as human estrogens in our bodies,” explains Stephanie Hopkins, a clinical dietitian at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland. “Phytoestrogens actually have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, so there can be a benefit to consuming these plant foods. We need to step away from the fear about phytoestrogens.”

A 2020 study found that plant estrogens like those in soy are powerful antioxidants, which can protect against cell damage. They may limit cell growth in certain tumors and help prevent the gene changes that can lead to cancer.

Also, phytoestrogens might make cancer cells more sensitive to cancer treatments and may protect healthy (noncancerous) cells from the effects of radiation and chemotherapy.