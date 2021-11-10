Sept. 21, 2021 – We’ve known for months now that COVID-19 vaccines can cause a reaction that may give women a breast cancer scare. But, scientists and doctors say, mammograms remain as important as ever.

But these changes are temporary, and do not appear to be cause for alarm.

“The COVID vaccine creates an immune response in the body. It is quite possible that following the vaccine, there would be some swelling in the lymph nodes. These lymph nodes contain immune cells known as B cells,” says Zeina Nahleh, MD, director of the Maroone Cancer Center at the Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital.

“When they respond to the vaccines, they generate antibodies, and the buildup of antibodies in the lymph nodes may cause enlarged (breast) lymph nodes.”

Advocates, oncologists, and Nahleh recommend that you either do your screening mammogram before being vaccinated or wait 1 to 2 months after.

That way, you will not be confused as to whether your lymph nodes are actually getting bigger or if it’s just the side effect of the vaccine. If there is no emergency, delay your mammogram 6-8 weeks after your vaccine, she says.