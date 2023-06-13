MARISA C. WEISS: Hello. I'm Dr. Marisa Weiss, Chief Medical Officer of breastcancer.org reporting here from ASCO 2023 with WebMD. There was an important study that looked at screening rates, and you can only imagine that at the beginning of 2020, with a pandemic, that screening rates plummeted because mammogram departments were closed and people were scared to go to hospitals, but that things started to get better at the end of 2020.

However, we have found that net-net here today, we're in 2023, and this particular study reported out through 2022 where the screening rates are sagging. Like, we are down for breast cancer screening by, I don't know, probably at least 10%. And I see it clinically as a doctor taking care of women with breast cancer, more people are showing up with late stages of disease. They missed their mammogram for a year or two before the pandemic, they haven't gotten their mammogram during the pandemic, and only now they're having cancer-- like, big cancers present.

So if you're listening to this, make sure that you and the people that you care about, the people you work with, get their mammogram on a regular basis, because mammography-- early detection of breast cancer-- can save your life.