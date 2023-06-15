June 15, 2023 -- A simple hysterectomy is a safe, effective treatment option for women with low-risk, early-stage cervical cancer, according to new research.

As compared to the more complex radical hysterectomy, the results were similar as far as remaining free of cancer, and women reported a better quality of life.

These results come from a large, international phase III clinical trial, which was reported at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

A simple hysterectomy involves removing the uterus and cervix. In contrast, a radical hysterectomy is more extensive and typically involves removing not only the uterus and cervix, but also the lymph nodes, upper vagina, and the tissue around the cervix.

The current standard of care for women with early-stage, low-risk cervical cancer is radical hysterectomy. But even though it has a high cure rate, the surgery can have significant side effects.

“Although radical surgery is highly effective in the treatment of low-risk disease, women are at risk of suffering survivorship issues related to long-term surgical side effects, including compromised bladder, bowel, and sexual function,” said study author Marie Plante, MD, professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Universite Laval in Quebec, who presented the findings at the meeting.